Top Trump attorney who played role in DOJ's documents probe departs Trump's legal team

A top Trump attorney who played a central role in the investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents has departed the former president's legal team.

As ABC News first reported, the attorney, Tim Parlatore, testified last year before the grand jury probing Trump's handling of classified material.

Parlatore confirmed his departure in a statement to ABC News Wednesday.

"It has been an honor to be a member of this legal team over the past year, and to litigate some very interesting issues," Parlatore said.

Referring to his defense of Trump in the documents case, he said, "Although I have decided to move on, I believe very strongly in the merits of the case, and the DOJ is acting improperly," he said.

Over the last year, Parlatore organized and oversaw multiple searches for additional classified documents at Trump's properties as authorities pressed Trump to return government materials he had taken following his presidency.

Parlatore has also appeared in court during sealed proceedings related to Trump's attempts to block former top Trump aides from testifying.

The news of his departure comes as special counsel Jack Smith appears to be in the final stages of his investigation into Trump's handling of classified material and his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump's legal team has been plagued by infighting among the lawyers, who oftentimes have not agreed on the legal strategies involving the various investigations, sources tell ABC News.