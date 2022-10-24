Tornado warning issued in northern Texas

Damaging winds and large hail are also possible, National Weather Service said.

Severe thunderstorms in Texas on Monday have led to a tornado warning in part of the state.

The storms will push eastward and bring the first round of severe weather from Dallas to Waco, Austin and San Antonio on Monday afternoon.

Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes are possible, according to the National Weather Service. A tornado warning has already been issued north of Fort Worth.

The second round of severe weather for eastern Texas will begin Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday as the cold front moves east.

A line of severe storms with tornadoes will be possible starting after 10 p.m. from San Antonio and Dallas and move east to Houston and Shreveport, Louisiana, by 3 or 4 a.m.

In March, a tornado outbreak in central and northern Texas, with wind gusts of up to 64 mph and hail the size of golf balls, damaged multiple homes and businesses, the National Weather Service said. The outbreak, which also occurred in Oklahoma, killed one person and injured 10 others.

March saw record-breaking tornado activity in the U.S. with 218 -- the most to ever occur in that month, according to the National Weather Service.

According to AccuWeather, while tornadoes can strike at any time of the day, nighttime tornadoes are particularly dangerous because people are often not paying attention to the weather and are asleep.

Tornadoes that strike between midnight and 6 a.m. are 2.5 times deadlier than tornadoes that strike during other times of the day, according to AccuWeather.

ABC News' Julia Jacobo, Emily Shapiro and Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.