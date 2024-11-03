Tornado warning issued on University of Oklahoma campus

"Seek shelter NOW," campus officials said on social media.

ByCory Peeler and Kevin Shalvey
November 3, 2024, 3:30 AM

An emergency tornado warning was in effect early Sunday on the University of Oklahoma's Norman campus, officials said.

The warning was posted at 1:22 a.m. on the school's official X account. The school issued additional warnings at 1:55 a.m and 2:02 a.m.

"Seek shelter NOW inside the building you are in," the first message said. "Move to lowest floor/interior."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

