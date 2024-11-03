Tornado warning issued on University of Oklahoma campus

"Seek shelter NOW," campus officials said on social media.

An emergency tornado warning was in effect early Sunday on the University of Oklahoma's Norman campus, officials said.

The warning was posted at 1:22 a.m. on the school's official X account. The school issued additional warnings at 1:55 a.m and 2:02 a.m.

"Seek shelter NOW inside the building you are in," the first message said. "Move to lowest floor/interior."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.