2 being treated for gunshot wounds following shooting at Heritage High School in Virginia: Police

The injuries are not considered life threatening, police said.

William MansellAlexander Mallin
September 20, 2021, 5:37 PM
2 min read

Two people are being treated for gunshot wounds following a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News, Virginia, according to police. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Students at the high school were evacuated and sent to the tennis courts, according to the Newport News Police Department.

Police said at 11:30 a.m., they responded to a shooting call at the school. "Four, maybe five" students were sent to area hospitals. Of those, two were being treated for gunshot wounds.

The two gunshot victims are 17 years old. One male was shot in the face and a female was shot in the lower leg, police said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Another student is being treated after falling during the chaotic scene, while another was transported for breathing issues related to asthma, police said.

No suspect is in custody, police said.

Police said they are going through footage and evidence recovered from the scene as they hunt for the suspect. Police officers said they don't believe the suspect is a threat to other members of the community and it seems there was some type of altercation that led to the shooting, but they're still investigating.

An official with the FBI Field Office in Norfolk, Virginia, tells ABC News they are aware and providing assistance to local authorities. The ATF said it is also assisting.

Police have not publicly released the name of the suspect or victims.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Top Stories

FBI swarms home belonging to family of Gabby Petito's boyfriend: Live updates

6 minutes ago

FBI finds body matching description of Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 10:22 AM

Search resumes of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

Sep 19, 6:44 PM

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

22 minutes ago

‘Heartbreaking’ update in Gabby Petito case

Sep 19, 6:16 PM

Top Stories

FBI finds body matching description of Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 10:22 AM

Bob Woodward and Robert Costa discuss new book, 'Peril'

Sep 20, 8:03 AM

Biden administration to ease restrictions on travel to US in November

3 hours ago

Trump CFO's lawyer says he suspects more indictments on way

4 hours ago

FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito's boyfriend

2 hours ago

Top Stories

FBI finds body matching description of Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 10:22 AM

Bob Woodward and Robert Costa discuss new book, 'Peril'

Sep 20, 8:03 AM

Biden administration to ease restrictions on travel to US in November

3 hours ago

Trump CFO's lawyer says he suspects more indictments on way

4 hours ago

Biden had slow adjustment to 'cold' White House, new book claims

Sep 20, 9:51 AM

Top Stories

Bob Woodward and Robert Costa discuss new book, 'Peril'

Sep 20, 8:03 AM

FBI finds body matching description of Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 10:22 AM

Body ‘consistent with description’ of Gabby Petito found

Sep 19, 6:37 PM

‘Heartbreaking’ update in Gabby Petito case

Sep 19, 6:16 PM

Biden administration to ease restrictions on travel to US in November

3 hours ago

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events