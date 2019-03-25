Nine-year-old Trinity Love Jones, whose body was found in a duffel bag in Hacienda Heights, California, will be remembered at an interfaith memorial service on Monday.

Trinity's body was discovered by county workers on March 5 near an equestrian trail.

She was unidentified at the time and investigators released sketches as they urged the public to help identify her.

(LA County Sheriff's Office) Authorities are asking for the public's help as they investigate the death of a little girl whose body was found near a Los Angeles equestrian trail.

Trinity's mother, Taquesta Graham, and Graham's boyfriend, Emiel Lamar Hunt, have been arrested, accused of killing the little girl.

Authorities have not disclosed Trinity's cause of death.

(Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department) A police sketch and then photo of Trinity Love Jones.

Her father, Antonio Jones, said on Facebook those attending Monday's service in Hacienda Heights are invited to wear bright, cheerful colors to celebrate his daughter's "young and vibrant life."

Attendees are also invited to bring a new children's book to be donated in Trinity's memory to children in need, he said.

The service is expected to incorporate shades of lavender, which he said was Trinity's favorite color.

(Reed Saxon/AP, FILE) Dozens of tributes at a large memorial to Trinity Love Jones, a 9-year-old girl whose body was found in a duffel bag along a suburban Los Angeles equestrian trail, in Hacienda Heights, Calif, March 11, 2019 in this file photo.

The service will be followed by a burial in Rowland Heights.

Friends and family will then meet at the Hacienda Heights Community Center "where food, love and memories of Trinity Love Jones will be shared," said Antonio Jones.

Graham and Hunt are due to appear in court on April 16.