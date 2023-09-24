Tropical Storm Ophelia weakens to a depression

It is expected to become a post-tropical system on Sunday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia weakened to a tropical depression Saturday as the center of what's left of it churns across southeastern Virginia right now and all Tropical storm warnings and storm surge warnings have been canceled.

Winds will continue to diminish with any remaining heavy rain becoming more scattered in nature. Minor coastal flood impacts will persist Saturday night along the coast, from Virginia to southern New Jersey, where Coastal Flood Alerts remain in effect.

Persistent heavy rain and a flash flood threat do remain in place across portions of southeastern Virginia where the center of what's left of Ophelia continues to move through. Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for Richmond and surrounding areas right now.

Ophelia continues to bring widespread heavy rain and gusty winds to a large swath of the East Coast on Saturday afternoon. Its weakening trend persists as it slowly moves north up the coast with maximum sustained winds now down to 35 mph.

Ophelia is expected to continue to weaken overnight and will become a post-tropical system on Sunday as it falls apart over the Northeast. Its remnants will be slow to clear out tomorrow meaning lingering clouds and rainy weather for much of the region.

The storm earlier made landfall in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, with winds of 70 mph triggering a flash flood warning for the surrounding area.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of the storm to mobilize resources, with impacts to the commonwealth "likely," he said.

The tropical storm warning covers cities including Nags Head, North Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; and Ocean City, Maryland. Storm surge warnings were issued for parts of the North Carolina and southeastern Virginia coasts.

The highest storm surge will be in North Carolina where water could rise up to 5 feet. Storm surge of 1 to 3 feet is possible all the way to the Jersey Shore.

Ophelia is forecast to bring areas of heavy rain and possible flash flooding from North Carolina into the Northeast over the next 24 hours.

Through Sunday, additional rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are forecast along a large swath of the East Coast with locally up to 4 inches possible. This heavy rain could cause flash flooding for urban areas along the Interstate 95 corridor, from Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and into southern New England.