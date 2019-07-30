Tropics getting more active as summer heat lingers on East Coast

Jul 30, 2019, 5:41 AM ET
PHOTO: People rest in the shade of the Ocuclus building near the 9/11 Memorial on July 29, 2019 in New York City.PlayJohannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Sweltering heat in the West fuels wildfires

The Pacific Basin is seeing active tropical development, with two storms being joined by a additional weather system that could become the third.

PHOTO: Erick and Flossie are both active in the Pacific. ABC News
Erick and Flossie are both active in the Pacific.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

Tropical Storm Erick became a hurricane overnight, with winds reaching 80 mph. It's moving west at about 17 mph as a Category 1.

PHOTO: This image shows Ericks projected path. ABC News
This image shows Erick's projected path.

Erick is forecast to travel west-northwest over the next few days and slide just south of Hawaii. Erick likely will strengthen a bit more on Tuesday before weakening as it gets closer to Hawaii.

PHOTO: This image shows Flossies projected path. ABC News
This image shows Flossie's projected path.

Tropical Storm Flossie, with winds of 65 mph, is heading west at about 16 mph. It's expected to become a hurricane later today and perhaps a major hurricane by Wednesday.

Similar to Erick, it's traveling west-northwest toward Hawaii and expected to weaken before approaching the islands. It's too early to tell if the storm will affect Hawaii.

PHOTO: Tropical rain is expected on Thursday. ABC News
Tropical rain is expected on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the Atlantic Basin, two different spots are being monitored for tropical developments, each of which appears unlikely to form at this time. It's possible some of this storm action could send extra moisture to the Southeast later in the week.

In the Northeast, another hot day is expected on Tuesday, with heat advisories expanded to include New York City and Albany, in addition to Boston and Hartford, which saw them on Monday.

PHOTO: Highs along the East Coast on Tuesday are forecast in the mid-90s. ABC News
Highs along the East Coast on Tuesday are forecast in the mid-90s.

Parts of the Northeast could experience heat indices in the high 90s -- about 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

PHOTO: The East Coast is expecting strong storms Wednesday evening. ABC News
The East Coast is expecting strong storms Wednesday evening.

A cold front on Wednesday is expected to move toward the East Coast, leading to some scattered thunderstorms, especially in the Northeast. Storms could deliver heavy rain locally and lead to flash flooding.