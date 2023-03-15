Ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen resumes grand jury testimony in hush money probe

The Manhattan district attorney is mulling charges against Trump, say sources.

Donald Trump former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, arrived Wednesday to resume testifying before a Manhattan grand jury investigating the former president's hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

"It's my last time at least for grand jury," Cohen said on his way inside.

Cohen was expected to remain inside for several hours. His attorney, Lanny Davis, said that afterward, Cohen would have more to say about his experience testifying.

Cohen paid $130,000 to Daniels in the closing days of the 2016 presidential campaign to allegedly keep her quiet about an affair she claimed to have had with Trump. The former president has denied the affair and his attorneys have framed the funds as an extortion payment.

Michael Cohen, former attorney for former President Donald Trump, arrives to the New York Courthouse on March 15, 2023, in New York. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is mulling whether to charge Trump with falsifying business records, after the Trump Organization allegedly reimbursed Cohen for the payment then logged the reimbursement as a legal expense, sources have told ABC News.

No current or former U.S. president has even been indicted for criminal conduct.

Appearing on Fox News on Monday, Trump's defense attorney, Joe Tacopina, questioned whether Cohen even had a law license when he served as Trump's personal attorney.

On Wednesday Cohen was prepared with a retort: "I think Joe Tacopina needs to take a refresher course."