Trump expected to testify Wednesday in New York AG probe

Former President Donald Trump is expected to sit for a deposition Wednesday as part of the New York attorney general's civil investigation into his family real estate business, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The deposition in the New York civil case follows an escalation in the federal investigation into Trump's handling of classified material. On Monday, the FBI searched Trump's residence in Palm Beach.

Wednesday's expected testimony, which had been delayed from July due to the death of Trump's ex-wife Ivana, comes after a months-long court fight during which Trump was held in contempt as he fought the attorney general's subpoena.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has called the investigation politically motivated.

A spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James declined to comment when contacted by ABC News.

Trump himself appeared to confirm his deposition in a post on his social media outlet, Truth Social, saying: "In New York City tonight. Seeing racist N.Y.S. Attorney General tomorrow, for a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history! My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides. Banana Republic!"

Two of the former president's grown children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, have already been deposed as part of the civil probe, the sources said.

Trump argued unsuccessfully that he should not have to sit for a deposition while the Manhattan District Attorney's Office was conducting a parallel criminal investigation. While the Manhattan DA's case remains active, two senior prosecutors who had been leading it resigned earlier this year over the lack of an indictment.

James has said her office has uncovered evidence of potentially fraudulent conduct in the way the Trump Organization valued its real estate holdings when seeking loans and when asking for tax breaks.

Lawyers in her office have said in court that the office is nearing a decision on an enforcement action.