Former Trump personal assistant appears before Jan. 6 committee

Former President Donald Trump's personal assistant in the White House, Nick Luna, appeared virtually on Monday before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, multiple sources tell ABC News.

Luna, who served as Trump's body man in the West Wing, was initially subpoenaed by the committee in November. He was granted a short postponement in December but previously engaged with the committee before Monday's virtual appearance.

The panel said Luna was with the former president on Jan. 6, and was nearby when Trump called former Vice President Mike Pence that morning and urged Pence not to certify the results of the 2020 election.

A committee spokesperson declined to comment on witness appearances.

The committee already has firsthand knowledge of Trump's Jan. 6 phone call with Pence from retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who served as Pence's national security adviser.

Depending on how much contact Luna had with Trump, Luna's testimony to the committee could shed further light on Trump's state of mind that day.

In a recent legal filing that cited interview transcripts, official records and emails, the committee argued that Trump was repeatedly told by aides and allies that he lost the election, and suggested that he was knowingly spreading unsubstantiated claims of fraud -- an allegation that could have implications for a potential criminal case against Trump in the future.

Since last year, the committee has conducted more than 600 interviews and issued more than 75 subpoenas, questioning additional White House officials and obtaining thousands of pages of Trump White House records on a rolling basis.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., recently told reporters that the panel is aiming to wrap up its interviews with potential witnesses in the coming weeks, and could begin another slate of public hearings as early as May.