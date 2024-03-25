Trump faces a deadline to guarantee he can cover the judgment in his fraud case.

Here are some of the Trump properties that Letitia James could seize in $464M judgment

New York Attorney General Letitia James, after a New York judge fined Donald Trump and his adult sons $464 million, including interest, for inflating their assets to obtain better business deals, said she could begin the process of seizing Trump's assets if the former president is unable to pay or secure a bond by Monday's deadline.

Here's a look at Trump's properties and what Judge Arthur Engoron, in his rulings, determined they are worth -- as well as what Trump has claimed about their value as recently as 2020.

Trump National Golf Club Westchester, Briarcliff Manor, New York

18-hole golf course with pool, tennis courts, and venue space

Trump's claimed value: Trump listed the value of the course between $43 million and $78 million, and he valued the undeveloped land between $25M-$105M.

Judge's finding: A professional appraisal listed the potential development as worth $45 million in 2013, and the golf course itself was worth $16.5 million according to a 2014 appraisal.

Seven Springs estate, Bedford, New York

200-acre estate in Westchester County originally purchased by Trump in 1995 for $7.5 million

Trump's claimed value: Between $261 million and $291 million (on 2011-2014 statements of financial condition)

Judge's finding: Between $30 million and $56.6 million (2015 appraisal at $56.6 million assumed a planned development)

Pedestrians walk past the Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City on, Jan. 9, 2024. Jimin Kim/Sopa Images/Sipa USA via AP

Trump Tower, New York City

68-story skyscraper on Fifth Avenue with 263 residences and a commercial space, including a 10,996-square-foot, three-floor penthouse that Trump occupied as his primary residence for decades

Trump's claimed value: $548,200,000, with the penthouse valued between $80 million and $327 million (in 2011-2021 statements)

Judge's finding: Between $80 million and $120 million for the penthouse; ruled that Trump used an incorrect capitalization rate to determine the value of the overall property

Marquee at the main entrance to the Trump Tower building in New York City, Oct. 17, 2023. Erik Mcgregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

Niketown, New York City

65,000-square-foot retail space on 57th Street that formerly housed Nike and Tiffany's

Trump's claimed value: $252,800,000

Judge's finding: Trump used an incorrect capitalization rate to determine the value of the property.

40 Wall Street, New York City

72-story downtown Manhattan skyscraper

Trump's claimed value: $663,600,000 (in 2020, Trump disclosed $139,000,000 in loans related to the property)

Judge's finding: $540 million based on 2015 professional appraisal

Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida

Palm Beach social club with ballrooms, pools, spas, tennis courts, and beach access; Trump currently uses the property as his private residence

Trump's claimed value: Between $426 million and $612 million

Judge's finding: Between $18 million and $27.6 million

In this Aug. 10, 2022, file photo, an aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown in Palm Beach, Fla. Steve Helber/AP, FILE

Trump National Doral, Miami

Property includes four championship golf courses, a spa, and a 643-room resort

Trump's claimed value: Trump valued the property between $297 million and $345 million in 2020 and 2021.

Judge's finding: A 2020 appraisal found the property had a market value of $78 million.

A view of the clubhouse during a practice round at the World Golf Championships Cadillac Championship at Doral Country Club, March 9, 2011 in Doral, Fla. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Additional Trump Golf Courses

- Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor, New York

- Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach County, Florida

- Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles

- Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey

- Trump National Golf Club in Colts Neck, New Jersey

- Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C.

- Trump National Golf Club in Hudson Valley, New York

- Trump National Golf Club in Philadelphia

- Trump National Doral in Miami

- Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida

- Trump International Golf Club in Aberdeen, Scotland

- Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire, Scotland

- Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, Ireland

Trump's claimed value: $1,880,700,000 including Mar-a-Lago (in 2020, Trump disclosed $140,000,000 in loans related to his golf club facilities)

Judge's finding: Trump fraudulently included a 15%-30% brand premium for seven clubs, misrepresented some membership dues, and overvalued potential developments at his Briarcliff and Los Angeles courses.

Partnerships and Joint Ventures

Trump has a partnership with Vornado Realty Trust related to 1290 Avenue of the Americas in New York City and 555 California Street in San Francisco

Trump's claimed value: $883,300,000

Judge's finding: Trump misstated his control of the property; he does not have the ability to use or withdraw funds held by the partnership.