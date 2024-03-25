Here are some of the Trump properties that Letitia James could seize in $464M judgment
Trump faces a deadline to guarantee he can cover the judgment in his fraud case.
New York Attorney General Letitia James, after a New York judge fined Donald Trump and his adult sons $464 million, including interest, for inflating their assets to obtain better business deals, said she could begin the process of seizing Trump's assets if the former president is unable to pay or secure a bond by Monday's deadline.
Here's a look at Trump's properties and what Judge Arthur Engoron, in his rulings, determined they are worth -- as well as what Trump has claimed about their value as recently as 2020.
Trump National Golf Club Westchester, Briarcliff Manor, New York
18-hole golf course with pool, tennis courts, and venue space
Trump's claimed value: Trump listed the value of the course between $43 million and $78 million, and he valued the undeveloped land between $25M-$105M.
Judge's finding: A professional appraisal listed the potential development as worth $45 million in 2013, and the golf course itself was worth $16.5 million according to a 2014 appraisal.
Seven Springs estate, Bedford, New York
200-acre estate in Westchester County originally purchased by Trump in 1995 for $7.5 million
Trump's claimed value: Between $261 million and $291 million (on 2011-2014 statements of financial condition)
Judge's finding: Between $30 million and $56.6 million (2015 appraisal at $56.6 million assumed a planned development)
Trump Tower, New York City
68-story skyscraper on Fifth Avenue with 263 residences and a commercial space, including a 10,996-square-foot, three-floor penthouse that Trump occupied as his primary residence for decades
Trump's claimed value: $548,200,000, with the penthouse valued between $80 million and $327 million (in 2011-2021 statements)
Judge's finding: Between $80 million and $120 million for the penthouse; ruled that Trump used an incorrect capitalization rate to determine the value of the overall property
Niketown, New York City
65,000-square-foot retail space on 57th Street that formerly housed Nike and Tiffany's
Trump's claimed value: $252,800,000
Judge's finding: Trump used an incorrect capitalization rate to determine the value of the property.
40 Wall Street, New York City
72-story downtown Manhattan skyscraper
Trump's claimed value: $663,600,000 (in 2020, Trump disclosed $139,000,000 in loans related to the property)
Judge's finding: $540 million based on 2015 professional appraisal
Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida
Palm Beach social club with ballrooms, pools, spas, tennis courts, and beach access; Trump currently uses the property as his private residence
Trump's claimed value: Between $426 million and $612 million
Judge's finding: Between $18 million and $27.6 million
Trump National Doral, Miami
Property includes four championship golf courses, a spa, and a 643-room resort
Trump's claimed value: Trump valued the property between $297 million and $345 million in 2020 and 2021.
Judge's finding: A 2020 appraisal found the property had a market value of $78 million.
Additional Trump Golf Courses
- Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor, New York
- Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach County, Florida
- Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles
- Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey
- Trump National Golf Club in Colts Neck, New Jersey
- Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C.
- Trump National Golf Club in Hudson Valley, New York
- Trump National Golf Club in Philadelphia
- Trump National Doral in Miami
- Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida
- Trump International Golf Club in Aberdeen, Scotland
- Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire, Scotland
- Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, Ireland
Trump's claimed value: $1,880,700,000 including Mar-a-Lago (in 2020, Trump disclosed $140,000,000 in loans related to his golf club facilities)
Judge's finding: Trump fraudulently included a 15%-30% brand premium for seven clubs, misrepresented some membership dues, and overvalued potential developments at his Briarcliff and Los Angeles courses.
Partnerships and Joint Ventures
Trump has a partnership with Vornado Realty Trust related to 1290 Avenue of the Americas in New York City and 555 California Street in San Francisco
Trump's claimed value: $883,300,000
Judge's finding: Trump misstated his control of the property; he does not have the ability to use or withdraw funds held by the partnership.