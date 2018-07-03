Trump rejects request from Annapolis mayor to lower flags for slain journalists

Jul 3, 2018, 2:02 AM ET
President Donald Trump speaks on the Florida school shooting in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on Feb. 15.Getty
President Donald Trump speaks on the Florida school shooting in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on Feb. 15. Earlier that day, he issued a largely symbolic proclamation, ordering that flags be flown at half staff at U.S. embassies, government buildings and military installations.

President Donald Trump, who's repeatedly called the media "the enemy of the people," rejected a request filed over the weekend by Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley to fly U.S. flags at half mast in honor of five newspaper employees murdered for doing their jobs.

Rob Hiaasen, 59, Wendi Winters, 65, Gerald Fischman, 61, John McNamara, 56, and Rebecca Smith, 34, all were shot to death at the Capital Gazette on Thursday, allegedly by 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos, who had a longstanding feud with the newspaper and has since been charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

Susan O'Brien, a spokeswoman for Buckley, confirmed to ABC News the mayor had requested the flags be lowered, adding: "The Mayor is extremely disappointed by the denial from the White House of his request to fly the United States flag at half staff in honor of the slain journalists from The Capital Gazette. He sees these murders as an attack on the freedom of the Press as guaranteed by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution."

Earlier on Monday, Buckley told the Baltimore Sun: "Obviously, I'm disappointed, you know? ... Is there a cutoff for tragedy? This was an attack on the press. It was an attack on freedom of speech. It's just as important as any other tragedy."

Trump, as the Sun noted, has previously ordered flags lowered for mass shootings, including after 10 were killed at Santa Fe High School in Texas and 17 were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

PHOTO: The American flag is lowered to half-staff at the White House in Washington, May 18, 2018. President Donald Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims in the shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.Susan Walsh/AP
The American flag is lowered to half-staff at the White House in Washington, May 18, 2018. President Donald Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims in the shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

ABC News' Chad Murray and Sarah Shales contributed to this story.

