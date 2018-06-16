Trump to be 'special guest' during House GOP Immigration Conference

President Trump will be making a rare trip up Pennsylvania Avenue next week as a "special guest" at an additional House GOP Member Conference meeting to talk about immigration, a GOP source confirmed.

News of the meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday comes just one day after the president created a state of confusion on Capitol Hill after he dismissed one of the immigration measures in his spontaneous interview with FOX & Friends on the White House North Lawn. Trump's comments sent lawmakers into a last-minute tizzy as they prepare for potential votes in the coming week.

"I wouldn't sign the moderate bill. I need a bill that gives this country tremendous border security. I have to have that," Trump said.

Evan Vucci/AP, FILE

A White House official said the president had misunderstood the question, and later the White House issued a statement to clear up the confusion.

“The President fully supports both the Goodlatte bill and the House leadership bill. In this morning's interview, he was commenting on the discharge petition in the House, and not the new package. He would sign either the Goodlatte or the leadership bill,” said White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah.

The House may take up an immigration bill next week although nothing is on the schedule yet.