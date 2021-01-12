'Trump' written on manatee's back with algae, incident under investigation: Officials The manatee did not appear to be seriously injured, officials said.

The word "Trump" was found on the back of a manatee, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the agency said.

The manatee didn't seen to be seriously injured because it appeared the word was written in algae, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The manatee was found on Sunday in Florida, The Citrus County Chronicle reported.

"West Indian manatees are essential members of the ecosystems in which they inhabit and are protected under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act," Aurelia Skipwith, Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said in a statement. "The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is aware of this incident and is working closely with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission."

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service urges anyone with information on this incident to contact the agency at 1-844-397-8477 or FWS_TIPS@FWS.GOV.

