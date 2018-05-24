Here are the 7 tweets that led to landmark court decision against Trump

They are the blocked seven, the people who were banished from President Donald Trump's Twitter account for the zingers that apparently got under his skin.

A day after a federal court judge in New York ruled it was unconstitutional for the president to block people from his personal social media account -- which he uses to make important announcements in addition to offering commentary on a host of topics -- the banned seven remained blocked, according to officials at the Knight First Amendment Institute, which filed the victorious lawsuit over the issue.

The U.S. Department of Justice rejected the court's decision, saying in a statement:

Here are the tweets that got the plaintiffs in the case blocked by @realDonaldTrump, according to the court documents:

-- Rebecca Buckwalter-Poza, a writer and legal analyst from Washington D.C., found herself booted from Trump's Twitter account on June 6, 2017. That morning, the president tweeted, "Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, washpost or nytimes, I would have had ZERO chance of winning WH." Buckwalter-Poza replied, "To be fair you didn't win the WH: Russia won it for you." Her reply was retweeted 3,371 times and since then her Twitter followers have skyrocketed from 5,247 to nearly 12,000.

I sued the President, and I won. https://t.co/hE3rWcxIAY — RPBP (@rpbp) May 23, 2018

-- Philip Cohen, a sociology professor at the University of Maryland, was also blocked from Trump's Twitter account on June 6, 2017. Trump tweeted, "#ICYMI [In Case You Missed It] Announcement of Air Traffic Control Initiative ... Watch" and linked to an announcement on the initiative. Cohen responded by tweeting a photo of Trump with the words superimposed on it, reading, "Corrupt Incompetent Authoritarian. And then there are the policies. Resist." He was expelled from the president's account in 15 minutes after his reply received 307 likes and 35 retweets. Since then his Twitter followers have climbed from 9,900 to more than 12,600.

We won our First Amendment lawsuit against President Trump https://t.co/45sKheEduC pic.twitter.com/AAS1TQy2yh — Philip N Cohen (@familyunequal) May 24, 2018

-- Holly Figueroa, a political organizer and songwriter from Seattle, was ejected from Trump's Twitter account on May 28, 2017, after replying to Trump's tweet that "British Prime Minister [Theresa] May was very angry that the info the U.K. gave to the U.S. about Manchester was leaked. Gave me full details!" Figueroa's responded by tweeting an image of Pope Francis looking incredulously at Trump, along with the statement, "This is pretty much how the whole world sees you." More than 15,000 people liked Figueroa's tweet and since then her Twitter followers have jumped from 87,600 to more than 156,000.

Welcome to the First Amendment, @realdonaldtrump!

A federal judge came down in favor of our lawsuit today. Since Trump STILL hasn't unblocked us, maybe you could take a screenshot and send this to him. I'm sure he just hasn't gotten around to it yet. ??????#WednesdayWisdom https://t.co/aJalap8QKT — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly ?? BWCS (@AynRandPaulRyan) May 23, 2018

-- Dr. Eugene Gu, a surgeon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, was dispatched from Trump's Twitter account on June 18, 2017, after responding to the president's tweet, "The new Rasmussen Poll, one of the most accurate in the 2016 Election, just out with a Trump 50% Approval Rating. That's Higher than O's [former President Barack Obama's] #'s!" Gu replied, "Covfefe:" a puzzling word Trump used in a previous tweet, "The same guy who doesn't proofread his Twitter handles the nuclear button." Gu's tweet was retweeted 239 times and his Twitter followers have since zoomed from 9,300 to more than 180,000.

I’m still blocked by Trump despite winning a federal lawsuit against him. Every day I remain blocked means the President is infringing upon my First Amendment rights and violating a federal order. Follow the rule of law and the Constitution you swore to protect, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/HOfdFXRMes — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) May 24, 2018

-- Houston Police Officer Brandon Neely, a veteran of the Iraq war and a former guard at Guantanamo Bay, was dismissed from the president's Twitter account on June 12, 2017. That day Trump tweeted, "Congratulations! First new Coal Mine of Trump Era Opens in Pennsylvania." Neely replied, "Congrats and now black lung won't be covered under #TrumpCare." Neely's tweet was retweeted 341 times, and his Twitter following has since grown from 6,700 to 9,087.

There is going to come a day when I tell my grandkids about the time that I along with 6 patriotic Americans took the "President" to court and won — Brandon Neely (@BrandonTXNeely) May 23, 2018

-- Joseph Papp, a former professional road cyclist and anti-doping advocate from Ohio, was bumped from Trump's Twitter account on June 5, 2017. Trump tweeted a video of his weekly presidential address with the hashtag "#Weekly Address." Papp responded, tweeting, "Greetings from Pittsburgh, Sir. Why didn't you attend your #PittsburgNotParis Rally in DC, Sir?" He was referring to a rally in Washington supporting Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement. Papp's tweet was liked 335 times and his Twitter followers have since jumped from 11,600 to 15,800.

a @POTUS so mentally weak & intolerant of dissent he blocks US citizens critical of his policies from even reading his latest pronouncements pic.twitter.com/MjLuMUPqBD — Joe Papp (@joepabike) June 4, 2017

-- Nick Pappas is a comedy writer from New York but apparently, Trump found nothing humorous about his Twitter post on June 5, 2017. The president tweeted, "The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court - & seek much tougher version!" Pappas was blocked after he responded, "Trump is right. The government should protect the people. That's why the courts are protecting us from him." Pappas' tweet was retweeted 395 times and since then his Twitter follower climbed from 37,400 to more than 60,000.