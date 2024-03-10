Twin-engine plane carrying 5 crashes near Virginia airport

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.

A plane carrying five people has crashed near Ingalls Airport in Virginia, according to the FAA.

The twin-engine IAI Astra 1125 crashed near the airport in Bath County around 3 p.m. local time, according to the agency.

The Bath County Sheriff’s Office said its 911 Center received a call about a crash at 2:58 p.m. at Ingalls Field Airport in Hot Springs, Virginia.

The Sheriff’s Department, Virginia State Police, and Hot Springs Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

-- ABC News' Sinead Hawkins contributed to this report.