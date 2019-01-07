Uber driver Jason Dalton pleads guilty to all charges for deadly shooting spree, against attorney's advice

Jan 7, 2019, 12:30 PM ET
PHOTO: In this Feb. 22, 2016 file photo of Jason Dalton he is seen on closed circuit television during his arraignment in Kalamazoo County, Mich.PlayKalamazoo County Court via Reuters
WATCH Uber driver shooting spree suspect pleads guilty

Jason Dalton, a former Michigan Uber driver who was set to stand trial for a shooting spree that killed six, said Monday he was pleading guilty to all charges, against his attorney's advice.

Six were killed and two others were injured in a string of shootings that took place in several locations in the Kalamazoo area on Feb. 20, 2016.

(MORE: Kalamazoo shooting victim testifies in court: 'I pretended like I was dead')

Dalton was an Uber driver at the time of the crimes and allegedly carried out the shootings in between picking up riders.

(MORE: Friend describes Uber driver shooting suspect Jason Dalton as reserved, loving dad)

Dalton, who made the surprising declaration to plead guilty as the court was preparing for jury voir dire, said his decision was made to avoid putting his family through a trial.

Dalton said he has been wanting this for a long time.

PHOTO: In this Feb. 22, 2016 file photo of Jason Dalton he is seen on closed circuit television during his arraignment in Kalamazoo County, Mich.Kalamazoo County Court via Reuters
In this Feb. 22, 2016 file photo of Jason Dalton he is seen on closed circuit television during his arraignment in Kalamazoo County, Mich.

(MORE: Michigan Uber driver Jason Dalton said 'he took people's lives,' investigators say)

Dalton was charged with six counts of premeditated murder and two counts of assault with intent to murder. 

He faces a mandatory life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole as a result of the plea, prosecutors said.

Dalton will be sentenced on Feb. 5, 2019.

Comments