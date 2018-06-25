Unarmed teen killed by East Pittsburgh cop to be laid to rest

A black teenager killed by police while fleeing a traffic stop last week in East Pittsburgh will be laid to rest on Monday.

Antwon Rose, 17, was shot dead by an East Pittsburgh police officer on June 19 after the teen and two others were pulled over in a car believed to have been connected to an earlier shooting that night. His death sparked outrage from his family and community.

"[The officer] murdered my son in cold blood," the teen's heartbroken mother, Michelle Kenney, told ABC News in an exclusive interview this weekend.

"If he has a son, I pray his heart never has to hurt the way mine does," Kenney said of the officer. "But I think he should pay for taking my son's life."

"I knew Antwon was destined for greatness -- I told him that all the time," Kenney continued. "I figured he either was going to be an engineer who designed something that changed the world, or he was going to have a case that changed the world. I never knew that he would be the victim of a homicide and change the world. It's just unimaginable."

At 14 #AntwonRose had plans for the future. College, home ownership, falling in love, providing for his family. He dreamed so bright from his little candle wick. Today his family lays him to rest— his light snuffed out by police brutality. Today we mourn. Tomorrow we fight. pic.twitter.com/yNYBpNRkzF — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) June 25, 2018

The incident that led to Rose's killing began with a separate shooting about 15 minutes earlier, when someone in a passing car shot and wounded a 22-year-old man.

"Witnesses described the vehicle involved in the shooting and the description was broadcast" to officers, police said.

An East Pittsburgh police officer spotted a vehicle matching the description and pulled it over, police said. The 20-year-old driver -- whom ABC News has confirmed operated as a Jitney driver, which is similar to ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft -- was ordered out of the car and directed to the ground, police said.

Rose and another passenger in that car fled on foot, police said.

The officer shot Rose three times as he fled, police said.

The deadly shooting was caught on cellphone video and prompted massive protests in the Pittsburgh area.

Rose was unarmed, but he was found with an empty gun ammunition clip in his pocket after he was shot, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala told ABC affiliate WTAE in Pittsburgh.

Two guns were recovered from that car, police said. The driver was detained and later released.

Michael Rosfeld, the 30-year-old officer who shot Rose, told WTAE he had been with the East Pittsburgh Police Department for three weeks as a part-time officer and was sworn in hours before the shooting occurred. Rosfeld previously worked as a law enforcement officer at other agencies, including the University of Pittsburgh Police Department for several years.

The Allegheny County Police and district attorney's office are investigating.