A 22-year-old accused of gunning down two students at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte is due in court Thursday as the shocked survivors come together in grief.

Trystan Andrew Terrell allegedly opened fire in a room at the Kennedy building on Tuesday, killing two and injuring four, according to police.

Terrell's choice of building appeared intentional, said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney, but a motive remains unclear.

"It's going to take us some time to really figure out what happened, and more importantly, the why," Putney said.

Meanwhile, faculty and students gathered at a vigil Wednesday night in an arena on campus to remember those killed: 19-year-old Ellis "Reed" Parlier and 21-year-old Riley Howell.

"We're heartsick," UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip Dubois said at the vigil. "The loss of Riley and Reed cuts to our core."

"No one is going through this alone," said student body president Chandler Crean as he wiped away tears.

The four injured students are expected to make full recoveries.

Among the injured is 23-year-old Emily Houpt, who is set to graduate next week.

Howell was killed while fighting the gunman, said Putney.

Putney called Howell a "hero" whose "sacrifice saved lives."

Terrell has been charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm on educational property and discharging a firearm on educational property.