Bryan Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing four college students in 2022.

University of Idaho murder trial will be held in Boise, Idaho Supreme Court rules

The University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger, will stand trial in the capital city of Boise, Idaho, according to a new ruling from Idaho's Supreme Court.

With this new venue, a new judge, District Judge Steven Hippler, has been assigned to the case.

The original judge on the case ruled Monday that the case would be moved out of Latah County, where the crime took place, agreeing with the defense who argued that Latah County was tainted by pretrial publicity.

In this Nov. 16, 202,2 file photo, flowers were left at the house where four University of Idaho students were found dead, in Moscow, Idaho. Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images, FILE

Defense lawyers surveyed Latah County residents and said their results found the "pressure to convict" Kohberger was shown to be "so severe" that the venue couldn't be impartial.

The defense said one respondent answered they would "burn the courthouse down" if he were not convicted. The same survey, according to the defense, found "much less emotional" responses from people living closer to Boise, which is about 300 miles south of Moscow.

The prosecution has said the case has national and international interest, and that the case has been covered plenty in Boise, so a change of venue would not solve any problem.

The relatives of victim Kaylee Goncalves didn’t want the venue changed, saying they "felt that a fair and impartial jury could be found in Latah County," and they believed keeping the trial locally would help the community heal.

Bryan Kohberger arrives for a hearing on cameras in the courtroom in Latah County District Court on Sept. 13, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Ted S. Warren-Pool/Getty Images, FILE

Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students in an off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022.

Kohberger, a criminology Ph.D. student at nearby Washington State University at the time of the crime, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

The trial is set to begin on June 2, 2025.

If convicted, Kohberger could face the death penalty.