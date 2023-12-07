UNLV mass shooting victims: 2 professors ID'd

Three people were killed and one was injured in Wednesday's shooting.

Three people were killed and one was injured in a mass shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The suspect -- who had applied for a college professorship at UNLV, but was not hired, according to sources -- died at the scene following a firefight with police.

Investigators determined that all the victims killed in the shooting were faculty or staff, not students, sources said.

Here's what we know about the victims:

Cha Jan Chang

Cha Jan Chang, 64, who was known as "Jerry," was a UNLV business professor who lived in Henderson, Nevada, according to the Clark County coroner.

Chang was an assistant professor at UNLV from 2001 to 2007 and had been an associate professor since 2007.

He received both his masters and Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh.

Patricia Navarro Velez

Patricia Navarro Velez, 39, was an assistant professor in accounting at UNLV and lived in Las Vegas, according to the coroner.

She had a Ph.D. from the University of Central Florida.

Navarro’s current research focuses on cybersecurity disclosures and assurance, internal control weakness disclosure, and data analytics," her UNLV biography said.

