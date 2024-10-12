"Hamilton" dancer Zelig Williams was last seen in South Carolina on Oct. 3.

Urgent search underway for missing Broadway dancer: 'I want you home with me'

An urgent search is underway for a Broadway dancer who vanished in Columbia, South Carolina.

Zelig Williams, 28, was last seen leaving the home he shares with his mother on the morning of Oct. 3, the Richland County Sheriff's Department’s said.

"Come home, Zelig," the dancer's mother, Kathy Williams, told ABC News. "I love you. I want you home with me."

In this photo released by his family, Zelig Williams is shown. Williams, 28, has not been seen since Oct. 3, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Courtesy the Williams family

According to the family, Zelig Williams' friend in New York City said she received an SOS cell phone alert from the 28-year-old's phone indicating a car crash on Oct. 3.

Zelig Williams was spotted driving in the area of Congaree National Park, about 17 miles outside of Columbia, the sheriff's office said, and his car was later found in a parking lot near the park with no signs of a crash.

"We searched the area near where the car was found," Williams’ cousin, Mieoki Corbett Jacobs, told ABC News. She said authorities and community members walked the trails with them and searched by ATVs and drones.

In this photo released by his family, Zelig Williams is shown. Williams, 28, has not been seen since Oct. 3, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Courtesy the Williams family

Zelig Williams recently performed in productions of "Hamilton," "MJ the Musical" and Hugh Jackman’s 2019 tour of "The Man. The Music. The Show."

Jackman asked anyone with information to contact the police, writing on social media, "We love you and are praying for your safe return."

In this photo released by his family, Zelig Williams is shown. Williams, 28, has not been seen since Oct. 3, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Courtesy the Williams family

The dancer's mother said her son is her only child left. She said her two daughters died in an accident years ago.

"He really danced because of them," Kathy Williams said. "He loved dance because he said he feels his sisters near him."

"It’s just me and him. So I want him home," she said.

The sheriff's office urges anyone with information to call them at 803-576-3000 or contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.