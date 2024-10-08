Michael Hurley, 37, had been wanted in Ohio for aggravated murder since May.

US Marshals arrest man 5 months after he allegedly shot somebody in the head, set them on fire

The U.S. Marshals have arrested a man who has eluded authorities for five months after they say he shot somebody in the head before setting them on fire, authorities said.

Michael H. Hurley, 37, has been wanted by the Cleveland Division on Police in Ohio for aggravated murder since May when, according to Cleveland Police, Hurley shot somebody in the head and then set them on fire.

“On May 8, 2024, third district officers received a radio assignment to respond to a residence in the 1700 block of E. 88th Place in connection with a dead body. Cleveland fire was already on scene at the time, extinguishing a fire and during the process a deceased body was located inside the residence,” U.S. Marshals said in their statement. “An autopsy of the deceased victim indicated a gunshot wound to the head was suffered. Hurley was later identified as being involved in the incident and a warrant was issued for his arrest.”

Hurley managed to evade the authorities for nearly five months until members of the U.S. Marshals violent fugitive task force located Hurley at a residence in the 2700 block of Lancashire Rd., Cleveland Heights, Ohio, officials said.

“Hurley was arrested there without incident and transported to Cleveland Police,” the U.S. Marshals confirmed.

The U.S. Marshals did not release any further information about the victim or Hurley’s suspected motive in the alleged crime.

“[This is] another example of the outstanding efforts put forth by the detectives of the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated. “Their work led to the identification of this violent suspect, which ultimately resulted in a safe arrest by our task force members.”