New York police were looking for a suspect, but what they found was a hawk.

The New York Police Department responded to a call about a possible burglary at a woman's apartment in Rego Park, Queens on Tuesday.

The woman, who is in her 80s, had called police about a broken window in her apartment, fearing that she had been burglarized, police said.

However, after an investigation in the apartment, police concluded that the suspect was actually a hawk that had flown through the 11th-floor apartment window.

“After responding to a call of a possible burglar, hawk-eyed [New York] cops took our feathered friend into custody,” The NYPD said on Twitter. “Hawk was safely removed by animal handlers and will be well taken care of.”

Police took the hawk to a local animal rescue group to recover from flying through the window.

No charges will be filed against the hawk.