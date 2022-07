Mandy Gutierrez will resume her full duties, her lawyer confirmed to ABC News.

Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. A gunman fatally shot 19 children and two teachers at the school the day before on May 24. Over an hour passed from the time officers followed the 18-year-old gunman into the school and when they finally entered the fourth grade classroom where he was holed up and killed him. Meanwhile, students trapped inside repeatedly called 911 and parents outside the school begged officers to go in.

Mandy Gutierrez, the principal of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was reinstated to her position, her attorney, Ricardo Cedillo, confirmed to ABC News.

"Ms. Gutierrez's administrative leave with pay has been lifted and she has been fully reinstated to her position, where she will continue to discharge her duties and continue to serve all the families of the UCISD," a statement read.

