A 24-year-old man accidentally shot by an FBI agent doing a backflip on the dance floor of a Colorado bar said Tuesday that he initially couldn't believe he had been wounded while enjoying a night out with friends and initially thought "some idiot set off a firecracker."

In an exclusive interview with ABC News' "Good Morning America" set to be broadcast Thursday, Tom Reddington said he remains confused by the bizarre incident that happened at the Mile High Spirits Tasting Room near downtown Denver around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

"We sat down at one of those picnic tables -- I heard a loud bang and I thought some idiot set off a firecracker," Reddington told GMA. "Then I looked down at my leg and see some brown residue ... I'm still thinking it's a firework ... all of a sudden from the knee down it became completely red. Then it clicked that I've been shot."

Video of the incident showed the FBI agent, identified by sources as 29-year-old Chase Bishop, dancing on a dance floor in the crowded bar when he suddenly did a backflip. Bishop fell forward and his gun slipped out of his waistband and landed on the dance floor.

When he went to pick up the weapon it went off, sending a bullet into Reddington's leg.

Denver Police are investigating the incident. Charges against the agent are pending the results of a blood-alcohol test.

Sources familiar with the incident told ABC News that the agent is based in Washington, D.C.

The agent "will be held accountable," one FBI official told ABC News.

"It is shocking that the only shooting to ever occur at our establishment came about as a result of an FBI agent entering our distillery tasting room carrying a loaded firearm without our knowledge, in violation of our rules," owners of the Mile High Spirits Tasting Room said in a statement. "As a result of his misconduct, one of our innocent patrons was shot."

The bar's security team immediately evacuated the establishment following the shooting.

"We are deeply saddened by the events that occurred and look forward to speaking with representatives of the FBI, so we can understand his presence and his need to be armed in our establishment," the bar's statement reads.

The bar owners said Reddington is welcomed back any time to "enjoy complimentary drinks forever."