Los Angeles DA seeks victims of man accused of impersonating doctor

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office is asking for victims of a man accused of impersonating a doctor to come forward.

Stephan Gevorkian, 44, was charged with five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

"Practicing medicine without a license is not only a criminal activity in California, it can cause irreparable harm to the health of unsuspecting people, some with serious illnesses, who believe they are under the care of a licensed physician," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. Gevorkian allegedly practiced medicine without a license on thousands of people for several years, the DA's office said.

The DA's office asked for anyone who believes they've been a victim in this case to call the Consumer Protection hotline at 213-257-2465.

According to the DA, an investigator, posing undercover, received consulting from Gevorkian in November 2022 at Pathways Medical in North Hollywood.

"The business conducts blood tests on patients, advises them on treatments and offers treatment for serious conditions including cancer and viral infections," the DA's office said.

Officials allege that, during the consultation, Gevorkian did not properly address abnormal hormone levels that could suggest a serious medical issue.

Gevorkian's attorney, Justin E. Sterling, said they have no comment when reached by ABC News.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24, the DA's office said.

The California Department of Consumer Affairs is investigating the case.