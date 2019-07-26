Video captured the dramatic moment when a 15-year-old girl was wounded in a drive-by shooting after gunmen drove up to a porch in New Jersey and started spraying bullets.

The teen -- the last one in the door when the bullets started flying on the front porch in Newark Wednesday night -- was shot several times, mostly by ricochet bullets to her arms and legs, said Mark Di Ionno, a spokesman for the city's department of public safety.

The girl, who was not identified, is reported to be in stable condition, said Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Catherine Adams.

"Luckily she's OK," Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose told ABC New York station WABC-TV.

"It was a summer night in the city ... they were sitting out there on the porch," Ambrose said.

"We don't know if she was the intended target, if she wasn't the intended target, that's all part of the investigation," Ambrose told WABC-TV.

No arrests have been made, Di Ionno said.

"We do know that the vehicle is still at large," Ambrose added. "It's a stolen vehicle out of Montclair, [New Jersey]."