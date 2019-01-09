The co-hosts of "The View" met ageist comments about women over 50 from French author Yann Moix with humor.

In a controversial interview with Marie Claire magazine, the 50-year-old author said "I am unable to love a 50-year-old woman. I find it too old."

"They are invisible," he continued. "I prefer the body of young women, that's all... a 25-year-old woman's body is extraordinary. The body of a 50-year-old woman is not extraordinary at all."

Jeremias Gonzalez/IP3/Getty Images

"The View" co-hosts met the insulting opinion with humor.

"I would like to say to him... erectile dysfunction is nothing to be ashamed of," Joy Behar quipped.

Meghan McCain said his comments were "ridiculous," and added that "he's just such a jackass!"

"Why cut yourself off in life and dating in general? ...Try everything!" she said. "I just don’t understand why you have to say things like that."

Whoopi Goldberg said his comments may come from a realization "a 25-year-old may put up with your b.s., a 50 year-old woman will not."

She also pointed out many women do not prioritize seeking approval for their bodies. "We're not worried about people like him. Women are not thinking about him, they're running corporations, they're running for office!"

Marie Claire magazine defended publishing the controversial interview, writing in an editor’s note at the top of the interview by Marianne Mariesse: "This reductive thought for women exists in the minds of many of our contemporaries. And the reality of our society, when it is brought to light, interests us because then we can look it straight in the eyes."