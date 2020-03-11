'The View' reacts to Harvey Weinstein's 23 year prison sentence for rape, criminal sexual assault The disgraced movie mogul was convicted of rape and criminal sexual assault.

After Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sex crimes in New York City on Wednesday, "The View" co-hosts reacted to the judge's decision.

Weinstein was sentenced to 20 years in prison for criminal sexual assault in the first degree and three years in prison for rape in the third degree. The sentences will run consecutively.

Harvey Weinstein departs New York State Supreme Court in New York, Feb. 20, 2020. Justin Lane/EPA via Shutterstock

Before the judge's decision, Weinstein addressed his accusers in court, including former "Project Runway" production assistant Mimi Haley and former aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

“I’m not going to say these aren’t great people," he said. "I had wonderful times with these people. I’m just genuinely confused. Men are confused about this issue. I can’t stop looking at Jessica and Mimi and hoping something maybe from our old relationship could emerge."

"We are going through this crisis right now in this country,” Weinstein said, referring to the #MeToo movement. “The movement basically started with me... Now there are thousands of men who are being accused.”

"The View" co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and guest co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck discuss Harvey Weinstein's sentencing, Mar. 11, 2020. Lou Rocco/ABC

"The View" co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and guest co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck weighed in on the judge's decision and Weinstein's sentence.

"Really, [Weinstein] had an exposure of up to 29 years, which tells me this judge gave him almost the maximum," Hostin said. "[The judge] gave him what really is almost a life sentence for someone like Harvey because he's 67."

Commenting on Weinstein's remarks prior to his sentencing, Hostin said Weinstein "still doesn't get it."

"In his mind, it was consensual," Behar said.

McCain recalled meeting Weinstein twice, and while she said nothing inappropriate happened between them, she called him "such a physically intimidating man."

"One time, I was on a date and the guy I was on a date with knew him," McCain said. "And he came over and I remember him being like, 'I know Meghan McCain,' and nothing has ever happened. But even at the time, I remember being like, 'That's kind of...weird.'"

"I can't imagine if you're like an actress or somebody coming up... And I don't compare my experience at all," McCain continued. "But it's weird to think about. It stuck out in my head, because there are some men you meet that clearly feel like space isn't a boundary."

McCain also commended Ronan Farrow for his role in helping to expose Weinstein.

"Win all the awards and get everything because this is his doing," McCain said in reference to his bombshell report in The New Yorker, which helped spark the #MeToo movement. "He's really looking out for women in the country."

Goldberg implored people to "speak to young women" about how they need to "look out for each other," and to be vocal about uncomfortable situations they experience or see someone else in.

As the mother of a teenage boy, Hostin said it's important to "teach men about what is appropriate behavior and what is inappropriate behavior" toward women.

"Because when you have a Harvey Weinstein saying 'I'm here and I don't even understand why,' that speaks to culture," she said.

Hasselbeck said that while men aren't "born with the spirit" to "harass and attack women," people should "nurture their hearts" at a young age "to be protecters of girls and women."

"We look at Harvey here, that's not every man," Hasselbeck said. "We can also celebrate the men that aren't doing this."

If you or someone you know experienced sexual assault and is seeking resources, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

Every episode of ABC's award-winning talk show "The View" is now available as a podcast! Listen and subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher or the ABC News app.