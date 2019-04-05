“The View” discussed Lori Loughlin's conduct outside of a Boston federal courthouse on Wednesday, where she greeted fans and signed autographs before she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were read their charges for mail fraud.

The couple was charged in the massive college admissions scandal in which prosecutors say those accused allegedly lied and bribed their children into elite schools across the country.

Sunny Hostin said Loughlin's demeanor in front of the press and fans was “really poor form.”

(Brian Snyder/Reuters) Actress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli leave federal court in Boston, April 3, 2019.

Loughlin and Giannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC," the indictment, unsealed on March 13, said.

They allegedly paid $50,000 to USC’s associate athletic director, Donna Heinel, to get her to “recruit” their oldest daughter Isabella for the position of coxswain. According to the indictment, Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly carried out the same course for their youngest daughter, a social media influencer who goes by Olivia Jade.

(Paul Marotta/Getty Images) Fans of Lori Loughlin hold photo masks of Loughlin before she enters a courthouse in Boston to answer charges stemming from college admissions scandal on April 3, 2019.

On Wednesday, the couple were greeted by fans and paparazzi before their appearance in court. They joined 10 other parents who made an appearance in court Wednesday for the college admissions case. Loughlin was seen smiling, signing autographs and greeting fans.

"Hi guys," Loughlin said to a group of fans, who yelled back, "We love you!”

Meghan McCain noted that Loughlin isn’t taking the case seriously, too.

“She’s kind of become the face of everything culturally we hate about white privilege,” McCain said. “She arrived to court in a party bus with her lawyers…and then she’s getting out and waving and smiling and it’s like...you’re acting like this is a red carpet…it’s totally so far off from the seriousness of this case.”

(Brian Snyder/Reuters) Actress Lori Loughlin, facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, is escorted to federal court in Boston, April 3, 2019.

Hostin agreed, saying, “You’re not going to a club, you’re not going to the Emmys. You’re not going to the Oscars, you’re going to court.”