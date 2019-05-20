Violent, long-lasting tornadoes threaten Oklahoma, Texas

Over the weekend, 41 tornadoes were reported across eight states as severe storms again target the heartland.

Violent, potentially life-threatening tornadoes may strike western Texas and Oklahoma as the threat of severe storms stretches all the way into Kansas.

Six states also are under flood alerts, with flash flooding a major threat from Texas all the way up to North Dakota.

Some areas in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas could see half a foot of rain.

Part of the system that delivered severe weather to the central U.S. over the weekend is moving into the Northeast today, producing strong to severe storms -- damaging winds, hail or isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.

The biggest threats will be in from the Hudson Valley toward Albany, New York, and into New England.

Severe weather is forecast to continue on Tuesday, with the western storm moving east into the Midwest and parts of the mid-Mississippi Valley.

The biggest threat tomorrow will be damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes -- with the tornado threat largest in the morning.