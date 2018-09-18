A "violent predator" is wanted for attacking homeless people with a baseball bat in three "brutal" assaults in downtown Los Angeles, police said.

In the separate attacks on three people between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday, the suspect approached the homeless men sleeping in alcoves or stairwells and beat them repeatedly on the head and shoulders with a baseball bat, LAPD Capt. William Hayes said at a news conference Monday.

Los Angeles Police Department/Twitter

Los Angeles Police Department/Twitter

The suspect, "praying on innocent people," then went through the victims’ belongings to find items of value, Hayes said.

All the victims are in critical condition with "severe head trauma," Hayes said.

None of the victims has been conscious or able to provide information on the attacks, Hayes said.

The victims' ages are 23, 24, 59, Hayes said. Their names have not been released.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspect who is wanted for attempted murder.

Los Angeles Police Department/Twitter

Los Angeles Police Department/Twitter

The suspect is believed to be homeless himself and appears to be in his 30s, police said.

The motive is believed to be robbery, Hayes said.

Anyone with information is asked to call robbery-homicide detectives at 213-486-6890.