Virginia shooting leaves 4 kids, 1 adult injured: Police

Police are investigating a shooting that left four juveniles and one adult injured on Saturday in Chesapeake, Virginia.

All five victims were transported to local hospitals for the injuries, according to the Chesapeake Police Department's press release.

The status, exact age, and names of the five injured are unknown at this time as the investigation ensues.

Shortly after 5 p.m., officers received a call about gunshots fired in a residential neighborhood, according to police.

There are currently no suspects and police are urging anyone with information to come forward and are calling this an active crime scene, offering $1,500 for any tip that leads to an arrest, according to the press release.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.