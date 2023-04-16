Virginia toddler found unresponsive had to be revived with Narcan, police say

Two women were arrested, police said.

Two Virginia women were arrested after a toddler was found unresponsive and had to be revived with Narcan, according to law enforcement officials.

First responders answered calls at a home in Manassas, Virginia, for an unresponsive 2-year-old boy on Friday, the Manassas Park Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Upon arriving at the scene, police and Manassas Park Fire Department officials located the child and administered Narcan, reviving him, officials said. He was taken to Prince William Hospital before being transferred to Innova Fairfax for advanced medical care, police said.

Manassas Park police arrested Ashley Polzer, 33, of Prince William County, and Savannah Jones, 26, of Manassas Park, who were in the home at the time of the incident, on charges of providing false identification to law enforcement. Polzer was also arrested on a possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

Polzer had three outstanding warrants from Warren, Fairfax and Prince William counties, respectively, for failure to appear, police said.

Jones had two warrants from Prince William County for grand and petty larceny, according to Manassas Park police.

Manassas Park detectives are investigating the incident.

The active ingredient in Narcan is naloxone, which can quickly restore someone's breathing if they're experiencing an opioid overdose.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan for over-the-counter use last month -- a milestone decision that advocates said will make it easier to save lives amid the ongoing opioid epidemic.

