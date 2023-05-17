Wanted man swaps seats with dog during DUI arrest, blames animal for speeding before making a run for it

“The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning.”

A Colorado man has been arrested after blaming a dog for driving over the speed limit as he swapped seats with the animal when he got pulled over, police say.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night when police in Springfield, Colorado, conducted a traffic stop after they witnessed a driver going 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.

It was when the officer approached the vehicle, however, that they witnessed something unique, according to the police statement detailing the event.

“The driver attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat, as the SPD officer approached and watched the entire process,” the statement read. “The male party then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving.”

Authorities said that the suspect showed “clear signs of intoxication” and when the officer asked about his alcohol consumption that evening, the suspect made a run for it, though he didn’t make it very far.

“The male party was apprehended quickly within about 20 yards of the vehicle,” said the Springfield Police Department.

The man had reportedly been driving some 90 miles from Las Animas to Pueblo in Colorado and got lost in Springfield along the way. Once arrested, it was discovered that the suspect also had two active warrants out for his arrest in Pueblo though police did not say what those outstanding warrants were for.

The man was subsequently medically cleared at the hospital and then booked into the Baca County Jail for his warrants and also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding 20-24 mph over the speed limit and resisting arrest.

Meanwhile, the dog involved in the case was given to an acquaintance of the driver to take care of while he remains in jail with pending charges.

Said the Springfield Police Department, jokingly: “The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning.”