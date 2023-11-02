15 injured in fire, building collapse following gas line rupture in New York state: Officials

Five of those injured were first responders, officials said.

Fifteen people were injured, including five first responders, after a gas line ruptured in New York state on Thursday, causing a massive fire at a multi-family building that collapsed, officials said.

The gas line explosion was reported around 12:15 p.m. ET in Wappingers Falls in Dutchess County, fire officials said. The gas line was ruptured by an excavator during routine maintenance, officials said.

"By arrival we had a working fire with multiple people trapped," Wappingers Falls Fire Chief Jason Enson told reporters during a briefing. "The fire department and multiple agencies did an excellent job on pulling those victims out."

Multiple people were injured when a gas line was struck in Wappingers Falls, New York, causing an explosion, on Nov. 2, 2023. WABC

Eight adults and two children were injured, officials said. Among them, two adults and one child, were transported via helicopter to Westchester Medical Center, Wappingers Falls Police Commissioner Paul Italiano told reporters.

The others injured were transported to area hospitals via ambulance, Italiano said.

Officials did not have further information on the extent of the injuries.

"There are some critical, I'm not sure what the number is," Italiano said.

Additionally, five first responders -- four police officers and one firefighter - were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries, including smoke inhalation, Italiano said.

The impacted two-story building was composed of four apartments in a row with a basement, officials said. Authorities are still investigating whether all victims have been removed from the rubble.

A spokesperson for Central Hudson said the gas line was undergoing routine maintenance and was in the process of being replaced when it ruptured.

Power and gas are still out on the street amid the investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting in sheltering those who have been displaced.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has deployed state emergency services personnel to assist in the response.

"As the situation develops, I urge all New Yorkers to follow the direction of law enforcement and other first responders working to keep the community safe," she said in a statement. "I join all New Yorkers in praying for the Village of Wappingers Falls."