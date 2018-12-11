Rescue teams were exploring an underground West Virginia coal mine on Tuesday in search of three missing men, after a fourth man with the group emerged on Monday night to report the location of the remaining three, according to mining and state officials.

The four men were reported missing late Saturday near the Rock House Powellton mine in Clear Creek, West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training (MHS&T), which dispatched mining rescue teams along with other state and local resources.

MHS&T officials activated the mine rescue team early Sunday morning after an abandoned ATV the individuals were believed to be riding was found near the mine entrance, officials said.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he and other state and local officials are doing everything they can to reach the men.

"From the beginning I’ve said we needed to use all the resources available to us," Justice said, according to a state press release.

"Many prayers were answered when the one individual exited the mine with information about where the others were located," he continued in the statement.

"We are praying they can be found quickly and brought out to safety.”

MHS&T rescue personnel are working with the West Virginia National Guard, the West Virginia State Police, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office to coordinate the rescue mission, officials said.

