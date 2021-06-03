3 Wilmington police officers rushed to hospital after being shot while responding to call

The officers are in stable condition, police said.

Three Wilmington police officers were shot while responding to a call in Delaware's largest city on Wednesday night, authorities said.

The shooting occurred on North Market Street in Wilmington's Brandywine village neighborhood. The injured officers were transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to a press release from the Wilmington Police Department.

Additional details were not immediately available.

There was a massive police presence in the area surrounding the incident and several city blocks were shut down early Thursday as various law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

Authorities have asked people in the area to shelter in place and await further instructions.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation," the Wilmington Police Department said in a statement early Thursday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.