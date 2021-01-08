Winter storm hits Southeast as Texas prepares for 2nd storm Up to 7 inches of snow fell in Arkansas, where roads were treacherous overnight.

A winter storm is on the move and bringing heavy snow from Arkansas to North Carolina Friday morning.

Already, up to 7 inches of snow have been recorded in Arkansas, where roads were treacherous overnight.

The same storm is now in the Southeast, and a winter storm warning has been issued for Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Southern Virginia.

A snow day was declared for the Asheville metro area Friday due to the heavy snow accumulating on the roads, making it dangerous to drive.

The snow will continue through out the day in the higher elevations of the Southeast, where up to 10 inches of snow may fall.

Meanwhile, a new storm system is moving into the West Coast Friday morning. Up to a foot of snow could fall in the area.

This same storm will move east and south, bringing snow to Colorado on Saturday and New Mexico and Texas on Sunday.

Summer-like thunderstorms are expected along the Texas Gulf Coast on Sunday as a consequence of the storm.

This weekend, one foot of snow may fall in New Mexico and more than 6 inches may fall in Texas.

The Dallas-Fort Worth metro area may see rain and snow by Sunday.