Winter storm moves east after dumping up to 4 feet of snow on parts of Montana

Sep 30, 2019, 8:17 AM ET
PHOTO: From left, Tommy Little, Cody Little, Kyndra Neal and Tanya Little sled down a hill in Missoula, Mont., Sept. 29, 2019 after snow in an early winter storm.Play(Ben Allan Smith/The Missoulian via AP
WATCH News headlines today: Sept. 27, 2019

After burying Montana, a winter storm moves east Monday, with flash flooding and a severe weather threat in store for the Great Plains and Midwest.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

Browning, Montana, received a whopping 48 inches of snow, as forecasted.

In Great Falls, Montana, 19.3 inches of snow fell over the last two days, making it the the region's second snowiest two days ever recorded at any time of the year -- even for the winter months.

PHOTO: Brihannala Morgan looks over her five-row plot after harvesting the last of what she could from the plants in snow that hit Missoula, Mont., Sept. 29, 2019. Sara Diggins/The Missoulian via AP
Brihannala Morgan looks over her five-row plot after harvesting the last of what she could from the plants in snow that hit Missoula, Mont., Sept. 29, 2019.
PHOTO: Pedestrians make their way along a snow covered street lined with trees that still have their leaves during a fall snowstorm in Helena, Mont., Sept. 29, 2019. Matt Volz/AP
Pedestrians make their way along a snow covered street lined with trees that still have their leaves during a fall snowstorm in Helena, Mont., Sept. 29, 2019.
(MORE: 7 things to know before driving in the snow)

And for the first time in recorded history, it snowed in Spokane, Washington, on Sept. 28 -- which was also the earliest snowfall in nearly 100 years in the city.

Snow also fell in the Sierra Nevada mountains in California around Lake Tahoe, making it look more like December than September.

And winds gusted to 56 mph in Montana, creating blizzard-like conditions.

Now that the winter storm is over, this same storm system will move east into the warm air bringing a threat for flooding, flash flooding and severe storms.

Seven states, from New Mexico to Wisconsin, are under flood or flash flood watch for heavy rain expected in the next few days. Some areas could see up to a half a foot of rain.

PHOTO: Flash flood threat ABC News
Flash flood threat
PHOTO: Heavy rainfall through Wednesday ABC News
Heavy rainfall through Wednesday

Meanwhile, it's the second week in a row of record highs in the South.

(MORE: Heat wave is coming: How to stay safe and prepare an emergency supply kit)

Sunday, record highs of 93 were reported in Atlanta, with 97 in Birmingham, Alabama, and 98 in Montgomery, Alabama.

With the humidity in the South, it will feel like it's near 100 degrees for millions on Monday.

PHOTO: Heat index Monday ABC News
Heat index Monday

This July-like heat will move into the East Coast by Wednesday, and into parts of the Northeast, bringing what could be record highs to New York City, Philadelphia, and the District of Columbia.

PHOTO: Wednesday temperatures. ABC News
Wednesday temperatures.