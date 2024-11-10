National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
70,871,521
270 to win
Trump
74,547,869
Expected vote reporting: 94%
16 injured, 12 of them wounded by gunfire in shooting at Tuskegee University that left one person dead, authorities say
16 injured, 12 of them wounded by gunfire in shooting at Tuskegee University that left one person dead, authorities say
ByThe Associated Press
November 10, 2024, 2:56 PM
TUSKEGEE, Ala. -- 16 injured, 12 of them wounded by gunfire in shooting at Tuskegee University that left one person dead, authorities say.