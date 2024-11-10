Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 10, 3:59 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
70,871,521
270 to win
Trump
74,547,869
Expected vote reporting: 94%

16 injured, 12 of them wounded by gunfire in shooting at Tuskegee University that left one person dead, authorities say

ByThe Associated Press
November 10, 2024, 2:56 PM

TUSKEGEE, Ala. -- 16 injured, 12 of them wounded by gunfire in shooting at Tuskegee University that left one person dead, authorities say.

