National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,266,615
270 to win
Trump
75,404,317
Expected vote reporting: 96%
British writer Samantha Harvey’s space-station novel 'Orbital' wins the Booker Prize for fiction
British writer Samantha Harvey’s space-station novel 'Orbital' wins the Booker Prize for fiction
ByThe Associated Press
November 12, 2024, 4:54 PM
LONDON -- British writer Samantha Harvey’s space-station novel 'Orbital' wins the Booker Prize for fiction.