Chicago mayor names new school board after entire panel resigns amid a fight over district control

CHICAGO -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson named members of a new school board on Monday, batting away criticism of the move days after all seven members resigned amid an escalating fight over control of the public schools in the nation’s third-largest city.

During a news conference at a South Side church, Johnson introduced six new school board members and said he'd name a seventh at a later date. He said that although the new members are technically nominees who are still being vetted, it's a formality and they could remain after the board triples in size in January and goes to a hybrid model that will include 11 mayoral appointees and 10 elected members.

“I’m confident that these new candidates will work to lead CPS into the world class school system that our children deserve,” Johnson said, referring to Chicago Public Schools. “I will continue to nominate Chicagoans who are dedicated to meeting the needs of our students."

Johnson has been trying to oust the district's CEO, Pedro Martinez, who was named to the job in 2021 by Johnson's predecessor, then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Johnson, a former Chicago Teachers Union organizer, has clashed with Martinez, including over how best to close gaps in the district's nearly $10 billion budget. Martinez has refused to resign, citing the need for stability in the district.

Rather than step into the fray, all seven board members announced Friday that they would resign come the end of the month — a stunning move during the tenure of a mayor who has touted his experience with schools and education equity in the largely low income district. The outgoing members were handpicked by Johnson in 2023, months after he took office. They haven't commented about their resignations.

Chicago will hold its first school board elections next month, installing a 21-member hybrid board until 2027, when a fully elected board will take office.

Johnson's new picks do not require City Council approval, but a majority of aldermen signed a letter over the weekend calling for a hearing on the matter. Johnson's chief of staff, Cristina Pacione-Zayas, told reporters the district was vetting Johnson's appointments for possible conflicts of interest.

The first-term mayor has received heavy criticism for the haphazard process and allegations that he's trying to consolidate power, running counter to his progressive platform. City Council members called the mass appointments an “extreme cause for concern.” Business leaders who back Martinez said the borrowing plan was unwise. And Illinois legislators insinuated that the state could try to intervene.

“This inserts a level of uncertainty and instability into our schools that is extremely concerning during a time when the district is already facing so many challenges,” said state Rep. Ann Williams, a Chicago Democrat who sponsored the elected school board legislation. “The level of state oversight necessary for the district will be informed by the mayor and his administration in the coming weeks and months."

Johnson dismissed the criticism Monday. He said true chaos for the district was when then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel pushed to close more than 50 schools in 2013, which Johnson fought against as an organizer.

Johnson was defiant and combative with reporters at times, repeatedly asserting that he has the authority to appoint the board. At one point, protesters interrupted him and waved signs that said “Fire Brandon” and chanted “Not Legit!” in reference to the appointments before they were led out by security.

“I was elected to fight,” Johnson said. “And fight I am.”

The handpicked nominees, including a minister, a former Chicago Teachers Union member, and an environmental activist, among others, stood near Johnson at the event, which was punctuated by supportive calls from clergy and church members. Bishop Larry Trotter, an influential Black Chicago pastor, said the mayor had his full support.

Nominee Olga Bautista said she was honored to have been named. She's a leader of the Southeast Environmental Task Force and has advised Johnson’s administration on environmental policy.

“This process can feel messy, but I have hope and I know everyone here and more are committed to the moral obligation that we have to fully fund our neighborhood schools,” she said.

The shakeup comes as contract talks between the city and the powerful teachers union have stalled. The district has offered 4% raises this year, and between 4% and 5% raises in each of the next three years, while the union has sought 9% annual raises.

After the Democratic-led Legislature rejected Johnson's requests for more state funding earlier this year, he pitched taking out a $300 million short-term, high-interest loan to cover costs. Martinez refused, calling it fiscally irresponsible. The district has been considering furloughs and other budget cuts for the current year, though details have not been finalized.

The school board passes the roughly 325,000-student district’s budget, confirms its CEO, and approves its policies and contracts.

A new board could pave the way for Johnson to oust Martinez, but Johnson declined to discuss Martinez’ tenure Monday. He also declined to say if he would pursue the borrowing plan with the new board, but added that “nothing” was off the table.

The new board will remain in place until the 21-person, partially elected board takes over in January.

A spokeswoman for Martinez didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. On Friday, Martinez thanked the outgoing board members.

“School board members are dedicated, civic-minded public servants who are not paid for their work,” he said in a statement. “They each have spent countless hours volunteering their time, lending their considerable expertise and experience to support our system."