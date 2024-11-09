National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
301
226
301
Harris
70,268,561
270 to win
Trump
74,182,152
Expected vote reporting: 94%
Japanese ace Roki Sasaki to become available to Major League Baseball teams this offseason
Japanese ace Roki Sasaki to become available to Major League Baseball teams this offseason
ByThe Associated Press
November 9, 2024, 3:25 AM
CHIBA, Japan -- Japanese ace Roki Sasaki to become available to Major League Baseball teams this offseason.