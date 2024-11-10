National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
70,846,016
270 to win
Trump
74,521,333
Expected vote reporting: 94%
Judith Jamison, transcendent dancer and artistic director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, dies at 81
Judith Jamison, transcendent dancer and artistic director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, dies at 81
ByThe Associated Press
November 9, 2024, 9:04 PM
NEW YORK -- Judith Jamison, transcendent dancer and artistic director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, dies at 81.