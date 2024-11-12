Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 12, 8:03 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
Harris
72,266,615
270 to win
Trump
75,404,317
Expected vote reporting: 96%

Louisville mayor says 11 employees taken to the hospital after apparent explosion at business; cause unknown

ByThe Associated Press
November 12, 2024, 4:37 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville mayor says 11 employees taken to the hospital after apparent explosion at business; cause unknown.

