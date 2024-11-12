National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,266,615
270 to win
Trump
75,404,317
Expected vote reporting: 96%
Louisville mayor says 11 employees taken to the hospital after apparent explosion at business; cause unknown
Louisville mayor says 11 employees taken to the hospital after apparent explosion at business; cause unknown
ByThe Associated Press
November 12, 2024, 4:37 PM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville mayor says 11 employees taken to the hospital after apparent explosion at business; cause unknown.