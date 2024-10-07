A man and a woman are arrested in an attack on a former New York governor

Police say a man and a woman have been arrested in an assault on former New York Gov. David Paterson and his stepson

NEW YORK -- A man and a woman were arrested in an assault on former New York Gov. David Paterson and his stepson, police said.

Paterson, 70, and his stepson, Anthony Sliwa, 20, were attacked around 8:30 p.m. Friday while they were walking in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. They were treated for minor injuries, police said.

The 40-year-old man arrested Monday was charged with gang assault and assault, a police spokesperson said, while the 34-year-old woman was charged with gang assault. It was not clear whether they had attorneys who could speak for them.

Their arrests came after two boys aged 12 and 13 were arrested Saturday on gang assault charges in the attack.

Describing the assault at a a news conference Saturday afternoon, Paterson said he and Sliwa had fought off a group of people after Sliwa quarreled with some of the attackers earlier in the evening.

“I got punched in the face a couple times and I got punched in the shoulder,” Paterson said, according to the Daily News.

Paterson said he suffered bruises and some pain to his head. Sliwa, also battered and bruised, received a cut lip that required five stitches, Paterson said.

Paterson, a Democrat, served as governor from 2008 to 2010, assuming the post after Gov. Eliot Spitzer resigned in a scandal involving sex workers.

Paterson was New York's first and so far only Black governor.

It was unclear how many additional suspects were being sought Monday.