Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 03-05-12-22-66, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 4
ByThe Associated Press
June 7, 2024, 11:15 PM
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
