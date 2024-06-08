Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 03-05-12-22-66, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 4

ByThe Associated Press
June 7, 2024, 11:15 PM

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

03-05-12-22-66, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 4

(three, five, twelve, twenty-two, sixty-six, Mega Ball: seven, Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events