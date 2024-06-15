Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 01-25-26-31-65, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3
ByThe Associated Press
June 14, 2024, 11:16 PM
(one, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-one, sixty-five, Mega Ball: two, Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $47 million
